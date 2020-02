NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol and local agencies will be out making sure drivers along Highway 70 are driving safely on Sunday from the Davidson County line to the Tennessee River.

The enforcement campaign begins at 6 a.m. and runs until 10 p.m. in Cheatham, Dixon, and Humphreys Counties along a 60-mile stretch west of Davidson County.

The campaign is being enforced to help prevent fatal crashes that have previously occurred along that stretch of roadway.