THP investigating fatal crash in Wilson Co.

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man was killed and two others injured in a car crash in Wilson County Saturday afternoon.

Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened on Murfreesboro and Vesta Roads in Lebanon.

Christopher Guthrie, 42, was driving a SUV when driving southbound on Murfreesboro Road when he crossed the center line and hit a truck, according to THP.

Troopers say Guthrie was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the truck and a passenger were both injured and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

