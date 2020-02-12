THP investigating fatal crash in Trousdale County

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 10 in Trousdale County Wednesday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash, which involved a commercial vehicle, was reported just before 10:30 a.m., between Highway 25 East and Old Lafayette Road, east of Hartsville.

At least one person was pronounced dead, troopers explained.

All of State Route 10 northbound was shut down between Highway 25 East and Old Lafayette Road, with both directions of traffic diverted to alternate routes. The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimated a clearing time of 3 p.m.

No additional information was immediately released.

