LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people are dead after a crash in Lewis County Monday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol responded around 9 a.m. to a fatal collision on Big Swan Creek Road, east of Hohenwald. The exact location was not immediately released.

When troopers arrived, they said they learned at least two people had been killed.

No additional information was provided by authorities. The investigation is ongoing.

