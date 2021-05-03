THP investigating fatal crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least one person was killed in a crash on State Route 26 in DeKalb County Monday morning.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the collision, which involved multiple vehicles, was reported just before 6:30 a.m. westbound at State Route 96, known as Dale Ridge Road.

Troopers said the crash was fatal, but they have not released any additional information.

Several lanes of State Route 26 have been closed for hours amid the ongoing investigation. There is no estimated timeline for when the road will completely reopen.