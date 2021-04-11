THP investigating crash involving naked male

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a crash with reported injuries on Interstate 40 eastbound in Hickman County.

Troopers say the crash happened Sunday night near mile marker 154 in Hickman County. The wreck involved a naked male, who was transported from the scene and will have charges pending.

Troopers also said injuries have been reported regarding this crash.

No other information was released and the interstate has since been cleared.