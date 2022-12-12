MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy has died after being involved in a crash while working traffic.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 43 and Williamsport Pike and involved a Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy.
The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was killed as he was working traffic as the crash happened.
The sheriff’s department issued the following statement:
“The Sheriff’s Department is sadden by the sudden passing of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller involved in a motor vehicle crash while working traffic on 43 By-Pass near Williamsport Pike. Please keep Deputy Miller’s family and MCSD in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”
News 2 has a crew at the scene and will update this story as new information is made available.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.