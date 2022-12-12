MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy has died after being involved in a crash while working traffic.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 43 and Williamsport Pike and involved a Maury County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The Maury County Sheriff’s Department said Reserve Deputy Brad Miller was killed as he was working traffic as the crash happened.

Maury County crash (Photo: WKRN) Maury County crash (Photo: WKRN)

The sheriff’s department issued the following statement:

“The Sheriff’s Department is sadden by the sudden passing of Reserve Deputy Brad Miller involved in a motor vehicle crash while working traffic on 43 By-Pass near Williamsport Pike. Please keep Deputy Miller’s family and MCSD in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

