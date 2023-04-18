ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-vehicle crash involving one fatality on the Robertson and Sumner County line has traffic backed up several miles on Interstate 65 North Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

Tennessee Highway Patrol investigators said the crash involved three semis and one passenger car. It happened around 2:00 p.m. at mile marker 115, which is between Exits 112 (Cross Plains) and 117 (Portland).

Robertson County EMS said at least one person was killed and multiple entrapments were involved in the crash.

According to the TDOT SmartWay map, all northbound lanes are blocked, the left shoulder is blocked but the right shoulder remains open.

The cameras on the map showed traffic backed up almost all the way to the White House Exit 108 as of 3:15 p.m.

(Courtesy TDOT SmartWay)

The road will remain closed as the investigation continues.