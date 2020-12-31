Woman killed, baby injured in crash on Dickson County interstate

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 34-year-old woman was killed and a one-year-old baby was injured in a crash along the interstate in Dickson County early Thursday morning.

Tennessee Highway Patrol said the single-vehicle crash was reported around 3 a.m. on Interstate 840 westbound at Interstate 40.

According to a THP crash report, 34-year-old Celli Schrader was driving west on I-840 and attempted to merge onto I-40, when her SUV went off the road. She overcorrected and the vehicle rolled as Schrader, who was wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the SUV and killed, investigators said.

A one-year-old child in the SUV, who was properly restrained, was injured, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately known, according to investigators.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by THP.