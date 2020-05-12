THP: Driver airlifted to hospital after Rutherford County crash

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol said one man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a crash in Rutherford County.

Officials said it happened around 10:20 p.m. on Monday in the 300 block of Shelbyville Highway. They were called to the scene for a single vehicle crash with a rollover.

THP said when they arrived, they discovered it was a two vehicle crash. One vehicle rear-ended another while traveling North on Shelbyville Highway. The second vehicle was then forced off the roadway where it overturned.

The first vehicle went across the median and into South bound lanes and hit a tree. The driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time and was ejected after striking the tree. The driver was airlifted to Vanderbilt Trauma Center with serious injuries.