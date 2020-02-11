THP: Car may have fled scene of deadly crash on I-65 on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol needs your help in an investigation into a deadly crash on I-65 South near Peytonsville Road in Williamson County on Monday.

According to THP, the accident occurred between 11 p.m. and midnight and there may have been another vehicle involved that fled the scene.

If you have any information about the crash that may aid investigators, you’re asked to call the THP Nashville District Regional Dispatch Center at (615) 741-2060.