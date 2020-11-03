THP arrests first-degree murder suspect while responding to crash in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a first-degree murder suspect while responding to a crash on Highway 109 North in Wilson County Thursday.

According to THP, a trooper was dispatched to a crash near Highway 109 North and Bates Road. Upon arriving, the trooper found a driver and passenger who had been involved in a wreck. The two were in a 2008 gray Pontiac G6. Although neither one could provide an I.D. to police, they both gave a name, date of birth, and social security number.

During the crash investigation, officials say the mother of the passenger arrived on the scene. The trooper told all three to stay on the scene until the investigation was completed. However, police say the three fled in the mother’s car moments later. The trooper eventually caught up to the three on Highway 109 North near Academy Road.

THP tells News 2 the passenger was later identified as 25-year-old Deon Fields, who provided false information to police originally. He had several active warrants, including one for first-degree murder in Davidson County that took place in March.

Fields was arrested and taken to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

