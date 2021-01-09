THP: 3 killed in Cheatham County crash

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A crash in Cheatham County has claimed the lives of three Tennesseans.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a tractor trailer was merging onto the exit ramp at Exit 188 on Interstate 40 eastbound. A 2017 Cadillac Escalade, driven by 28-year-old Casey Moore of Arlington, passed the tractor trailer on the shoulder and side swiped the front right side of the tractor trailer.

Moore lost control of the car which went off the roadway into the median. The Cadillac then hit a rock wall and caught fire. None of the Cadillac’s occupants were able to get out the car.

The passengers in the Cadillac have been identified as 28-year-old Kyle Cassidy of Memphis and 29-year-old Cody Bieber of Arlington.