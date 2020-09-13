THP: 2 killed in wrong-way crash in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. — Two people were killed in a crash in Rutherford County, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials.

It happened on I-840 westbound near South Lowery Street around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Troopers said Kathleen Woodie, of Ohio, was driving a Volkswagen Jetta going east in the westbound lanes. She crashed head-on into a Toyota Camry driven by Keante Clemons, of Alabama.

THP officials said both drivers died on the scene.

No other information was immediately released.

