THP: 2 die in Giles County crash Tuesday morning

GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said two people died in a crash Tuesday morning.

It happened at 9:40 a.m. on Highway 64 W and Dry Creek Road.

THP said the crash involved two vehicles and caused a Westbound lane blockage.

Officials said 61-year-old Lisa Burke, of Clarksville, was the driver of the first vehicle and 39-year-old Cynthia Hughes, of Lawrenceburg, was the driver of the second vehicle.

THP said Burke was traveling Eastbound in the Westbound fast lane on US 64. Hughes was traveling Westbound in the fast lane. Burke’s vehicle hit Hughes vehicle head-on. The vehicle then rotated clockwise and came to a rest facing the North in the Westbound fast lane. It was partially in the median. Hughes vehicle came to a stop after rotating counterclockwise facing South in the Westbound slow lane.

Both Burke and Hughes died from their injuries. An alcohol/drug test was requested.

