MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least two people are dead after a crash in Montgomery County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News 2 the crash involves multiple vehicles and happened on Perry Road near the intersection of Highway 149. The scene remains very active and preliminary information regarding the crash has been requested.

Highway 149 is closed in both directions.

— Josh Breslow (@JoshBreslowWKRN) April 7, 2021