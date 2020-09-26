THP: 1 killed in Lawrence County crash

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Lawrence County on Friday, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP).

It happened around 5 a.m. on Friday at West Point Road.

THP officials said 28-year-old Timothy Folsom, of Lawrenceburg, was killed in the crash.

Folsom’s vehicle was traveling north on West Point Road trying to negotiate a curve, when the vehicle swerved left, and traveled off the shoulder. It then rotated counterclockwise and hit a standing tree on the passenger side. It then came to a final rest.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.