THP: 1 dead in Dickson County crash, teen injured

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol officials told News 2 that one person is dead after a crash in Dickson County.

It happened Saturday night on Highway 70. Officials said 44-year-old John Goodwin of Camden died in the crash.

THP said Goodwin’s vehicle was heading west on Highway 70 when a second vehicle going north, failed to stop at a stop sign, and hit Goodwin’s vehicle in the driver’s side. Both vehicles went off the roadway and into the tree line.

THP said the driver of the second vehicle is 63-year-old Larry Baker of Dickson. Both Goodwin and Baker were wearing their seat belts.

Officials report Goodwin had a juvenile in his vehicle at the time of the crash. The 15-year-old was injured.

This is a developing story.

