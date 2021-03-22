THP: 1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash on Long Hollow Pike in Sumner County

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators with Tennessee Highway Patrol are currently investigating a deadly head-on crash on Highway 174 (Long Hollow Pike) in Sumner County.

According to THP, the driver of a white pickup truck crossed over the center lane and crashed head-on into a Jeep. The truck has very heavy front-end damage. The Jeep rolled over after the collision and eventually landed in a nearby front yard.

The driver of the truck died, and the woman driving the Jeep was taken to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Long Hollow Pike will be shut down in both directions Monday afternoon until the investigation is wrapped up and the wreckage is cleared.