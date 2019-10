CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of Clarksville residents are without power after a round of severe storms Saturday.

CDE Lightband says they anticipate 30 poles were broken in the storm, leaving thousands of customers without power.

Agencies from Gallatin, Tullahoma, and six additional Elliot contract crews were brought in to help in the restoration of power, CDE Lightband said Sunday.

We anticipate over 30 poles broken and needing replaced. Thank you to Gallatin, Tullahoma, and 6 additional Elliott contract crews for coming in to help. pic.twitter.com/QVnidAEUBo — CDE Lightband (@CDELightband) October 27, 2019

An estimated time for when all power would be restored was not given.

