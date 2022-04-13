NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of people are without power as storms continue to make their way into Middle Tennessee.

Middle Tennessee Electric reports thousands of people are without power in Williamson and Wilson counties. Williamson County Rescue Squad advises drivers to avoid the area of Old Hillsboro Road through downtown Leiper’s Fork as powerlines are down in the area. Crews are currently working to make sure the area is safe and advise everyone to stay home if possible.

Rutherford County is also seeing some power outages.

(Source: Middle Tennessee Electric)

Williamson County had a Tornado Warning issued until 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Rutherford, Bedford, Cannon, Coffee and De Kalb counties are currently under a Tornado Warning until 9 p.m. Wednesday.