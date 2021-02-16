Thousands without power across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of residents across Middle Tennessee are without electricity after Monday’s ice and snow storm.

As estimated 47,000 Middle Tennesseans are in the dark Tuesday morning in southern and eastern portions of the region.

Counties reporting power outages are Putnam, Bedford, Coffee, Moore, Giles, Lincoln, Cannon, Overton, Picket and Fentress counties.

More than 34,000 customers are without power in Bedford County while 13,000 are without electricity in Putnam County, where the outages could last more than 24 hours.

Crews with the Upper Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation are working quickly and safely to restore power in hazardous conditions, according to the utility. Crews are navigating hundreds of downed trees, replacing poles and restringing lines. Click here for more.

Duck River Electric reported some areas are currently inaccessible due to dangerous road conditions and closures and may not be reached until Tuesday. Click here for outage map.