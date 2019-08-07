Thousands upon thousands of power outages across Middle Tennessee due to storms

Tenn. (WKRN) — Electric customers across Middle Tennessee are currently experiencing outages as a result of severe storms Tuesday evening.

Nashville Electric Service has over 11,000 customers impacted, with that number growing rapidly.

NES Outage map as of 9:24 p.m.

In Gallatin, customers in the Long Hollow Pike area and the Highway 25 Red River Road area have reported outages.

According to Dickson Electric System, over 150 customers are impacted by outages. Officials say the largest outage so far affects 90 customers along Hummingbird Road, Jones Creek Road, Rock Church Road and surrounding areas.

Murfreesboro Electric Department says they are experiencing outages in the Haynes Drive area, and the streets off of Haynes. In addition, about 17 customers are impacted on Arnold Lane off Main Street. They also say approximately 18 customers are out on Lytle and Burton behind the Campus School.

All electricity companies have stated they have crews on the way in order to restore power as quickly as possible.