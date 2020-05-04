Thousands remain without electricity after powerful storms in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many across Middle Tennessee are still without power after powerful storms blew through the area Sunday afternoon, knocking down trees, power lines and poles.

Nearly 100,000 Nashville Electric Service and over 11,000 Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation customers do not have electricity as of Monday morning.

NES categorized the outage as on of the largest on record.

NES said crews with bucket trucks and tree-trimmers will continue working until power is restored. The utility is limiting two employees to a vehicle and staggering reporting times of crews to lessen contact due to COVID-19.

To report an outage to NES, call 615-234-0000.