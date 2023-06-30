NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of Middle Tennesseans are without power after strong storms blew through the area.

Just over 25,000 Nashville Electric Service customers are without power after strong storms rolled through the area.

NES told News 2 crews are out assessing critical areas and also said they are checking the functionality of their online outage map, which has been having trouble updating the amount of outages.

Cumberland Electric reports just over 4,545 customers are without power, with the majority near Ashland City and North Robertson County.

Middle Tennessee Electric is reporting thousands of customers are without power, with the majority of the outages being reported in Williamson County.

Duck River Electric is reporting just over nearly 2,000 outages, with the majority of them in Chapel Hill and Unionville.