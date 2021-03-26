Thousands impacted by power outages in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thousands of people were impacted by power outages caused by storms that moved through Nashville Thursday.

Nashville Electric Service reported 3,800 customers were without power Friday morning, which was down from about 9,500 immediately after the storms passed. NES received reports of about 30 broken power poles.

Officials said crews will work to restore power in the quickest and safest way possible.

Strong winds brought down power lines and trees in several Nashville neighborhoods, including East Nashville where one resident witnessed a close call.

“One of my neighbors was walking his dog trying to get back to his house right over here and got stuck in it. And his dog was freaked out and wouldn’t move and he was huddled over him. I actually had to run out in the backyard and scream to him to get into my house. But as that was happening the tree actually cracked and fell and if the had been standing five feet further up the sidewalk, I don’t even want to know or think what might have happened,” recalled Pierce Weber.

NES said if anyone encountered a downed line, they should assume it is live, avoid it and call 911 immediately. To report an outage, customers can log onto their account at nespower.com, call (615) 234-0000 or text “OUT” to 637797.