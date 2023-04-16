NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It was a little chilly on Sunday, but that didn’t stop community members from turning out for the Historic Nolensville Buttercup Festival.

According to organizers, thousands of people strolled along the downtown streets, which were filled with a wide variety of vendors for the annual event.

With a car show, a beauty pageant, face painting, adorable bunnies, delicious food, and more, there was something for everyone at the festival, no matter their age.

The Historic Merchants Association, which put together the 23rd annual Nolensville Buttercup Festival, awarded $5,000 to charity and two college scholarships on Sunday, April 16.