MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Henry Smith spent his entire life in the hospital. He was born with congenital heart disease. Last week, at just 10 months old, he passed away while waiting for a new heart.

“He will forever be our little angel. Our north star. My constellation as I like to call him,” said Aubrey Smith, Henry’s mom.

Henry lived his whole life at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

“I think in the final couple of days of Henry’s life we had so many people drop by his room just to say we love you, thank you for being with us,” Aubrey said.

“Whenever we had to face the reality that Henry wasn’t going to make it. The first question that came out of my mouth was can we donate some of his organs?” she said.

Aubrey Smith and her husband, Taylor, didn’t think twice after Henry waited two months on the heart transplant list. Henry’s kidneys were donated.

“It just goes to show that this little boy made such an impact without evening knowing it. And I’m just so proud of him,” Aubrey said.

“And I think that’s what we take away from this, Henry made us better people,” Taylor said.

“It is such a gift and it saves another family from going through the pain that we feel of having Henry no longer with us. But even though he’s not here it brings us a lot of comfort that he lives on elsewhere.” Aubrey said.

Henry’s celebration of life honor walk is Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet.

The family partnered with children’s organ transplant association to raise funds when henry was waiting for a transplant. Over $74,000 has been raised in his honor.