FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Franklin mother is finally feeling some closure after someone gunned down her son in the street almost two years ago.

Franklin police found 26-year-old Jamarcus Esmon shot to death on Edgewood Boulevard on June 27, 2020.

Esmon’s mother, Latoya Floyd, and Franklin police canvassed neighborhoods, hung flyers and asked questions around the community for 21 months with little-to-no answers.

“Jamarcus was loved. I hurt. Everybody hurts. It’s just a lot of pain,” Floyd said.

But this week, Franklin detectives discovered new evidence and identified 23-year-old Kiontez Waters as the shooter.

Esmon’s aunt, Traci Esmon, says her nephew knew Waters and she wasn’t surprised to hear police had arrested him.

“Him and this young man have had previous problems. It wasn’t a shock,” Traci said.

But family members can’t understand why anyone would want to hurt the young man.

“He was a very humble young man. Well-loved as you can see,” Traci said.

A grand jury indicted Waters on Wednesday, charging him with first-degree murder, aggravated assault resulting in death and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police also took 32-year-old Stephanie Holt into custody who is accused of aiding Waters after Esmon’s murder.

“It seems like they have no remorse. None. No remorse at all,” Traci said.

Floyd says the arrests bring her some relief, but there’s still a long road ahead. The family is left with a gaping hole, and a five-year-old girl is left without a father.

“I want the max that we can get. We want justice for Jamarcus. This arrest is the first step in justice. It ain’t complete justice, and we’re not going to stop until we get it all the way,” Floyd said.

Both Waters and Holt remain in jail. Waters is being held on a $100,000 bond, while Holt is being held on a $10,000 bond.

Esmon’s murder was the Franklin Police Department’s only homicide of 2020. They now have only one unsolved murder in the city that dates back to 1991.