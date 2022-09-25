STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A monster-size catfish caught in the Cumberland River may break the state record as the biggest catfish ever caught in Tennessee.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the 118-pound blue catfish was caught on September 24 just after 12:30 p.m. by Micka Burkhart in Stewart County on the Cumberland River.

Source: TWRA

Officials say Buckhart baited in the possible state record by using skipjack as bait and pulled it in on a 30-pound test line.

The blue catfish weighed 118 pounds and was measured to be 54 inches long with a 41-inch girth. According to the TWRA, the blue catfish will be a new Tennessee record pending verification and certification.

After catching the pending record catfish, officials say Buckhart successfully released it back into the Cumberland River.