Thieves target Antioch neighborhood grocery store

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Surveillance video shows thieves stealing hundreds of dollars in expensive meats from Compton’s Foodland.

“It’s just sad and heartbreaking that people come in and steal from us like that,” said assistant store manager Dolly Cannon.

“Grabbed a big old bag of ribs, big packs of pork chops, thick-cut steaks,” she said.

The theft happened on Dec. 12. Cannon said a woman and two men stole between $400 to $500 in high-end meats then took off.

“Our night manager saw him and she yelled ‘stop,'” Cannon said. “And, then they just kept going.”

The suspects still haven’t been caught. A few weeks earlier, another shopper was caught with $100 of meat in her purse.

The recent thefts come a year after the biggest break-in the store’s ever had.

In November 2018, a man crashed his SUV through the front of the store and tried to steal an ATM machine, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

“It makes me feel like they’re stealing out of my pocket,” Cannon said.

The family-owned store has been in business for 34 years.

“We’re the last of the mom and pops,” she said. “We work hard to give our community our best.”

Since last year’s break-in, the store has stepped up security.

“We’ve got LED lighting in our cases now which brighten those up,” Cannon said while walking through the store.

Along with new lighting, the store has upgraded surveillance cameras and added more staff.

“We have more employees now so we have more eyes on the floor,” she said.

They’ve also rearranged the aisles, making it easier to see shoppers.

Cannon says with all the upgrades, it’s frustrating that the thefts are still happening.

“Talk to someone, ask for help,” she said. “Don’t just take what you feel you need.”