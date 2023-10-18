LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lebanon police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of dirt bikes were stolen from a dealership on West Main Street.

Surveillance video captured three people arriving in a black car and scoping out the bikes on the property at Southeast Motor Sport on Thursday, June 22.

“The individuals got out of the car. One went to the front of the business, two went to the backside where the back gate was open and walked around and looked at the inventory, and all three got back in the car and left,” said Richard Clark, the public information officer with the Lebanon Police Department.

The thieves then returned the next morning in a box truck. Video recovered by authorities showed the suspects cutting the fenced wire where the bikes were and then stealing them one-by-one.

“They were quick, in and out. You’ll see in the video that the truck did a U-turn there on the side, backed right up to where the black sedan was parked the day prior. They, within minutes, were able to grab what they needed and get out of there,” said Clark.

Overall, it’s estimated the stolen rides total between $15,000 – $20,000. Lebanon police told News 2 this case is unusual.

“This one is, especially the quantity, how many were taken at one time. That is not our average situation out here in our city. I can’t recall something of this many being stolen at one location at one time,” said Clark.

Police are offering a $2,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, call 615-444-2323.