MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police from two different agencies are investigating a crime spree along Highway 31W early Tuesday morning.

That’s where bandits, within 30 minutes of one another, pried open convenience store doors at markets in both Millersville and White House.

In White House, the bandits got cash from the till.

In Millersville, thieves went one better, stealing the entire ATM from the store, lugging it out to their get-away truck using a dolly they found inside the store.

The break-in at the Quick E Stop on Highway 31W in Millersville took place just before 3 a.m.

It’s there that investigators say a couple of suspects turned two external cameras around so they pointed at the wall instead of the parking lot.

The suspects were covered from head to toe and they shielded their covered faces with their hands.

They pried open the front door, and once inside, emptied two cash drawers of close to $500.

Before leaving, bandits found a dolly and took the store’s ATM, which was not bolted to the floor. The men reportedly loaded the ATM on the dolly and rolled it to their truck.

“No, I don’t think it was planned. I think they saw an opportunity and took it,” said Millersville Detective Chuck Consiglio. “We believe there is about $8,000 inside of it.”

A few minutes prior to the Millersville ATM heist, White House Police responded to a similar call at the Super Stop convenience store just a few miles up Highway 31W.

At this time, it’s unclear if the bandits are the same men, but in the White House crime, they moved quickly, and they were agile as they hopped counters and emptied cash drawers.

Detectives said no vehicle was seen in the White House caper.

While the markets are close in distance, the crimes happened within 20 minutes of each other and have similar M.O.’s, investigators are not prepared to say they are linked at this time.

Millersville police told News 2, officers are looking for two men. At least one of the suspects has a stocky build.

Millersville police say they are searching for a suspect truck that could be either an F-150 or a Nissan Titan. The truck appears to be silver or white.

If you have any info call Millersville police.

White House police do not have a vehicle description in their crime.

If you have any information on the White House crime, call that agency.