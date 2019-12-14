Thieves steal Christmas gifts for families in need from trailer

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sherry Bilbrey was devastated after thieves broke into her nonprofit’s trailer stealing thousands of dollars worth of Christmas gifts for families in need.

“They took Christmas away from all these children,” said Bilbrey, president of Big Brothers of Mt. Juliet. “I wonder how they sleep at night.”

“I cried for three days. It was terrible.”

The truck was loaded with donated toys and gifts from Amazon for the nonprofit’s Christmas event, The Mother’s Toy Store.

“They get to shop the store,” she said. “They get to get gifts for their children.”

The truck was locked and stored in a field off of Lebanon Road.

But a few weeks ago, they realized the lock had been broken off.

“The trailer was empty,” Bilbrey said.

Empty storage bins and boxes are the only items left on the truck.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating but hasn’t made any arrests.

With one week until the toy giveaway, Bilbrey says people in the community have been trying to help.

Some are dropping off toys and gifts to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

“Our community is moving us on,” Bilbrey said.

She sends this message to the Grinch who tried to steal Christmas.

“People work hard,” she said. “You need to get you a job.”

Bilbrey says donations can be brought to the front lobby of the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

The Mother’s Toy Store event will be December 21st from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Middle School.