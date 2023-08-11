FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin’s Vapor Café has dealt with two break-ins within nine days, resulting in the theft of $3,000 in cash and merchandise from the store.

“They’re grabbing stuff and just trashing the floor, and they’re not even grabbing large ticket items,” said store manager Andrew Barnes. “They’re grabbing small open boxes of stuff and just throwing stuff all over the store when they were in here.”

The first break-in happened on Tuesday, Aug. 1, involving three masked individuals who allegedly used rocks to get in, Barnes said. The second break-in took place on Thursday, Aug. 10.

Both incidents are reportedly under investigation by the Franklin Police Department.

According to the manager, the suspects broke the glass on the shop’s front door glass to get inside during both incidents.

“They busted this bottom section out, pushed the whole bottom section of the door out, and they crawled through a hole in the bottom,” Barnes explained as he gestured around the door. “The second day, I figured out they had broken in because this whole top section had slid down when I showed up and I was, like, ‘That’s not normal.'”

While authorities have not confirmed any ages, Barnes said he believes the suspects are minors, adding that he hopes they get caught and really think about their actions.

“We’re assuming it’s kids. These kids are getting really bold, and the sad thing is that they have no repercussions for their actions, and it’s come to the point where we have to say something about it because…you have two break-ins in the span of nine days, you’d expect something different to happen, but it’s the same thing over and over again,” he said.

Vapor Café only sells to adults over the age of 21. However, employees have dealt with underage buyers in the past who tried to use fake driver’s licenses. This has happened so frequently that the store has three boards full of confiscated IDs.

If you have any information about either break-in, you are asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513.