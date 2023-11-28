SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thieves targeted a Spring Hill laundromat early on a Sunday morning and stole close to $1,000 in change.

The bandits pulled up to the side of the Hill Town Laundry on Main Street Sunday, Nov. 12, at around 2:40 a.m. One man got out of a Nissan SUV while the get-a-way driver stayed in the car.

The man who went inside stayed there for almost 20 minutes, pretending to wash clothes. He was wearing a tan coat with an American Flag Decal on it.

The masked man appeared nervous and fidgety as he went from washers to the coin box and to the restroom repeatedly.

He was even pushing a laundry basket that had burglary tools in it, including what appeared to be a pair of vice grips and a small sledge hammer.

After finally breaking into the machine, he lifted out the heavy change box with nearly $1,000 in quarters inside. He put the box in his basket and wheeled it to the SUV before he and his accomplice drove away.

Paul Stechyn owns the laundromat and said he and his wife have spent a considerable amount of money to keep it clean, modern, and safe.

“Nobody likes a thief. Me and my wife take a lot of pride in this place. We completely refurnished everything – new washers, new bathroom facilities, the whole thing completely redone – we spent a lot of money, and the last thing we need is for someone to come here and take our stuff,” Stechyn said.

News 2 spoke with laundry patron Nicole Anderson. When told of the theft, the Spring Hill native said it made her nervous.

“Probably won’t come back after that. That’s crazy, absolutely. You don’t know if that will happen again,” she said.

Stechyn wants to reassure patrons that the laundromat is safe.

“The biggest thing is people not feeling safe because of something stupid like this. We have plenty of surveillance and windows and open 24/7…I was worried some of the ladies would feel a little uncomfortable and they all understand this happens and it sucks, and between you and the police, we’ll get this crook.”

Lt. Mike Foster of the Spring Hill Police Department added, “As you can see, there is a bunch of tools in a bag, so he went in there knowing what he was going to do. This is a local laundromat, small business, not a big corporation that can just write this off, so it impacts their livelihood. Now you have to replace that coin machine that costs thousands of dollars to replace it, so you are really impacting someone’s life.”

If you recognize the man or his vehicle, call the Spring Hill Police Department at 931-486-2252.