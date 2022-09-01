LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s as though time has stood still for JJ Contreras’ family, one year and still no answers in his murder.

The 27-year-old father of two was shot while lying in bed with his babies by his side. Today, his little boys point to a picture on a tombstone; it’s as close as 1-year-old Josiah and his 4-year-old brother Zeke will get to their dad.

“He was brutally murdered in front of all,” stated JJ’s fiancé Madison Hargrove.

Dark memories still haunt Zeke’s mind a year after a home invasion turned deadly at the family’s West End Avenue home.

“He remembers and it’s traumatic. He remembers guns; he remembers bad guys. He knows his daddy was taken from him which kills me because these people took my baby’s innocence,” Hargove explained of her 4-year-old child with tears in her eyes.

The bullet pierced just below JJ’s heart, details the family tries not to relive while surrounding his grave with angels, bluebirds and painted rocks.

“It’s real here, you know,” Hargove explained, saying she doesn’t come visit the grave as often as she would like.

The yellow crime scene tape still flashes through JJ’s mother’s mind.

“They took my heart when they took my son. I miss him so much; it kills me everyday,” said Rachel Brown.

As time goes on, the mother’s heart aches deeper.

“It’s harder today than it was the day he was gone,” Brown said while crying.

While trying to stand strong, the family wears JJ’s slogan “unstoppable”, but on the inside they feel defeated, knowing the killers are still on the streets in their small community.

“We can’t stop it from happening to any other family unless we get these people in jail. We all know who they are and they know who they are, but we need help. We need help, we need everybody’s help. I know people out there know something.”

The family is assuring JJ’s memory will live on as they hold a gravesite memorial Thursday night at the cemetery.

The Assistant District Attorney tells News 2 that the case is active and ongoing.

Lewisburg police previously said they are following leads in the investigation and that they have four people on surveillance footage that are persons of interest.

The family is offering a $7,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the homicide.