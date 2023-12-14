COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than seven weeks ago, a Coffee County man was shot in the chest. The blast from the shotgun damaged his heart, liver, kidneys, and stomach, but he survived, with bullets still in his body.

“Couldn’t believe it. Just, it was out of nowhere, and it was somebody that I’ve offered to take to the store to get groceries when they need [a] ride to the store. If I see him walking, I’d pick him up, and I just thought of my son, to be honest” recalled Kyle Gibson.

On Oct. 21, the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department said deputies responded to General Bragg Drive in Lakewood, where they found the wounded man in the driver’s seat of an SUV with a gunshot wound to his torso.

According to Gibson, this all started after a seemingly normal day, when he was hanging out with a friend. He said he knew his close friend — later identified as 62-year-old Larry Hurley — was protective over his girlfriend’s dog, but Gibson thought it was still okay to play with the animal since this wasn’t the first time he had.

However, that’s the moment the situation turned potentially deadly.

“And that’s when he shot me,” Gibson stated.

“I looked down, I couldn’t believe that he’d shot me. My instincts, I grabbed it, but I hollered out, ‘Somebody call 911.’ He shot me, and I thought he was going to shoot again,” he described. “I still have bullets inside of me, two in my heart.”

Gibson was reportedly flown to the hospital after managing to call 911 himself.

Meanwhile, Hurley was taken into custody and charged with attempted first-degree murder, authorities said.

Over a month later, Gibson said he still struggles with the reality of what happened, but he feels blessed and thankful to be alive: “Lost a little faith in humanity, because he knew about my family, he knew I wasn’t a bad person, and I wasn’t trying to harm him or his family. They left me to die.”

According to Gibson said, it could be another year or more before he fully recovers. His fiancé created a GoFundMe to help with continued medical costs.