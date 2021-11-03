These schools will host COVID vaccine clinics for kids in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following the CDC recommendation of administering kid-size doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, some Metro Nashville Schools will host clinics for students wanting to get the shot starting next week.
Those ages 5 to 11 can now receive the Pfizer’s vaccine made for children. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recommended the doses earlier this week. The Food and Drug Administration had already approved of the vaccine for children.
Here’s a list of dates and locations for the clinics that will operate from 3p.m. to 6:30p.m.
Monday, November 8, and November 29
- Maplewood High, 401 Walton Ln, Nashville, TN 37216
- Cane Ridge High, 12848 Old Hickory Blvd, Antioch, TN 37013
Wednesday, November 10, and December 1
- McGavock High, 3150 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214
- Hillsboro High, 3812 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215
Friday, November 12, and December 3
- Pearl-Cohn High, 904 26th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
- Glencliff High, 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211
Monday, November 15, and December 6
- Hunters Lane High, 1150 Hunters Ln, Nashville, TN 37207
- John Overton High, 4820 Franklin Rd, Nashville, TN 37220
Wednesday, November 17, and December 8
- Stratford Stem High, 1800 Stratford Ave, Nashville, TN 37216
- Antioch High, 1900 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013
Friday, November 19, and December 10
- Whites Creek High, 7277 Old Hickory Blvd, Whites Creek, TN 37189
- Hillwood High, 400 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205
MNPS added vaccines will also be available for students ages 12 to 17 and a booster shot available for adults 18 and over who qualify.
