These schools will host COVID vaccine clinics for kids in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following the CDC recommendation of administering kid-size doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, some Metro Nashville Schools will host clinics for students wanting to get the shot starting next week.

Those ages 5 to 11 can now receive the Pfizer’s vaccine made for children. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recommended the doses earlier this week. The Food and Drug Administration had already approved of the vaccine for children.

Here’s a list of dates and locations for the clinics that will operate from 3p.m. to 6:30p.m. Monday, November 8, and November 29 Maplewood High, 401 Walton Ln, Nashville, TN 37216

Cane Ridge High, 12848 Old Hickory Blvd, Antioch, TN 37013 Wednesday, November 10, and December 1 McGavock High, 3150 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214

Hillsboro High, 3812 Hillsboro Pike, Nashville, TN 37215 Friday, November 12, and December 3 Pearl-Cohn High, 904 26th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208

Glencliff High, 160 Antioch Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 Monday, November 15, and December 6 Hunters Lane High, 1150 Hunters Ln, Nashville, TN 37207

John Overton High, 4820 Franklin Rd, Nashville, TN 37220 Wednesday, November 17, and December 8 Stratford Stem High, 1800 Stratford Ave, Nashville, TN 37216

Antioch High, 1900 Hobson Pike, Antioch, TN 37013 Friday, November 19, and December 10 Whites Creek High, 7277 Old Hickory Blvd, Whites Creek, TN 37189

Hillwood High, 400 Davidson Rd, Nashville, TN 37205

MNPS added vaccines will also be available for students ages 12 to 17 and a booster shot available for adults 18 and over who qualify.

