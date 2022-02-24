LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Preparing for the possibility of flooding has become part of the routine for the staff at Iddy & Oscar’s.



“I prepped on Tuesday of this week worried that it might happen,” said owner Joy Pine. “So, this is twice in a week!”

The charm of Pine’s boutique is enhanced by the location with part of the building extending over the creek nestled along the historic Lebanon Town Square. In her five years in this location, the store has taken on water once, which was last year.

“Here you’re still on solid ground, but when it comes out of the banks, it comes in from every angle,” explained Pine.

That is why all the shelving starts roughly three feet off the floor and all the inventory has a secondary location almost to the rafters. Even with all the planning, the threat is still constant as an alert sounded on a phone nearby.

“Flood advisory,” Pine said with a laugh.

Living up to her name, Joy’s positive attitude helps her get through but, she says people often ask the same question.

“You’re going back? Why would you go back? Why wouldn’t you go somewhere else? Relocate?” Pine said.

Her response is always the same.

“There’s nowhere else I’d rather be,” Pine said with a smile.

Pine’s motivation is mounted on the wall — children from Africa, two of whom her shop is named after.

Ten percent of Iddy & Oscar’s proceeds go to fund educational opportunities for them and their friends.

“That’s what keeps me going,” Pine said as she packed away inventory. “I would burn out if it weren’t for the larger purpose.”

With that in mind, she preps and prays knowing in the end whatever happens with the water Pine says, “We’ll be fine. Regardless, we’ll be fine.”