GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Wednesday night, loved ones will gather in remembrance of Jim Grimes, a well-loved businessman, husband, and grandfather who was killed on his Lynnville property exactly two years ago.

While Giles County investigators said they have named a person of interest, there are still no arrests in the case, leaving the small community anxious for closure.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been two years on one hand. On the other hand, I remember running this very path like it was yesterday,” Jim’s widow, Dawn Grimes, explained as she walked in the couple’s backyard.

It was this path through the yard behind their dream home that led to Dawn finding her husband shot, as well as the path he took to feed his animals on April 19, 2021. The end of that path is now marked with a headstone in the spot where Dawn witnessed her love take his last breath.

“Yes, it’s very hard for me to be right here…it’s difficult,” Dawn sighed, gesturing to the corner of the barn.

Her strength to take those steps has improved with time.

“I’m growing. I have my faith and my church family and my family, our kids. I couldn’t do this without the kids,” she cried, “But yeah, I’m doing better. God’s given me strength that I didn’t have and so I rely on that every day and He’s gotten me through and this is in His hands now. I believe that with His help, we will have closure.”

Meanwhile, tangible memories are almost frozen in time inside the couple’s bedroom.

“His pants still hanging on the back of his closet door, his socks are still on the back of the bathtub, the note is still there,” the widow explained. “I haven’t moved anything and I have no desire to. He’s still here, he’s still with me, and just being able to see and sense and smell, it keeps him closer to me.”

As the clock ticks, Dawn said they are also closer to closing in on the killer. The Giles County Sheriff’s Office reportedly has a person of interest in the homicide, a person Dawn now knows and has looked in the eyes.

“I have, many times,” she said, adding she once felt revenge, but now, she just wants justice.

So, what are investigators waiting for?

“There are some pieces of evidence that have not come back yet. We have recently gotten back a lot of information that we’ve been waiting on from cell tower data, specific applications on phones,” Dawn answered. “We did well over 100 warrants numerous times to be able to get the information that we needed, so a lot of that is just coming back.”

Sheriff Kyle Helton said some evidence is just being sent off. Advancements in technology fields such as genealogy and DNA analysis are playing a vital roll in piecing together the turn of events that unfolded that night to assure authorities have a solid case before moving forward.

“We all want to make sure that when we get to that point, and it will come, that we are ready and this person doesn’t get off and that they pay for what they’ve done,” Dawn stated.

The sheriff said more than 30 homicide investigators are helping work the case.

Meanwhile, Dawn has turned to a podcast known as “Murder at Land Between the Lakes,” hoping the platform that will broadcast at 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 will help.

“There’s hope, there’s always hope,” she said. “We are getting closer every day and I intend to keep my promise. We are going to find who did this and bring them to justice.”

Friends and family are gathering Wednesday night for a church service and candlelight vigil on the Grimes property in remembrance of Jim.