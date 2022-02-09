NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Thirteen men face time in prison after investigators say they were trying to pay for sex with minors during an undercover operation by several law enforcement agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Those men are from cities all across middle Tennessee, including Antioch, Mount Juliet, Clarksville and Dixon Springs.

“In this case, there were ads posted online on sites where ads like that are typically posted,” said Sgt. Neal Harris with the Hendersonville Police Department. “In this case, we had 13 individuals that agreed to pay money to a minor to have sex and in this case, they were able to go to jail.”

The men range in ages from 21 to 68.

Among those arrested was 32-year old Joshua Sendish, a contracted employee who taught after-school music lessons at a Christian school in Antioch.

Also among the arrested was 53-year old Charles Jagger from Clarksville, who worked for the Metro Action Commission, an entity of the Metro Nashville government. A commission spokesperson told News 2 Jagger abruptly resigned from his job in human resources Tuesday morning before the information of his arrest was released.

“Because this was committed in proximity to a park, and because it was within a certain range of a school, there’s enhancing factors,” Sgt. Harris explained. “So in this particular case, those that were charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act, which a majority of them were, that is an ‘A’ felony. It doesn’t get any more serious than that. They could face potentially many years in prison.”

Sgt. Harris says some of the men had a history of patronizing prostitutes.

Shakur Allen (Courtesy: TBI)

Christopher Bailey (Courtesy: TBI)

Christian Ariel Guzman-Canales (Courtesy: TBI)

Auden Harwood (Courtesy: TBI)

Richard C. Hoffman (Courtesy: TBI)

Charles Jagger (Courtesy: TBI)

Alan Gil Jewett (Courtesy: TBI)

Arnold Douglas Kent (Courtesy: TBI)

Damion Nix, Sr. (Courtesy: TBI)

Roman Rostro-Sanchez (Courtesy: TBI)

Joshua Andrew Sendish (Courtesy: TBI)

Juan J. Trejo (Courtesy: TBI)

Investigators say young girls and boys are pulled into sex slavery often in Tennessee.

“There’s a lot of warning signs out there,” said Harris. “It’s a lot of the same warning signs that you see with other issues that children may face. Children who don’t really seem connected. They are really quiet about what’s going on in their personal lives. One of the biggest signs is when you encounter someone underage and they are alone in a hotel room. That’s a big clue.”

If you know a child who may be in danger, call police.