NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — They’re victims of theft, and now they have to pay more than $2,000 to get their stolen items back.

The Second Chance Sober Living facility and a Nashville mowing company’s employees share a truck and trailer which was stolen out of one of their client’s driveways in late November.

Since then, employees told News 2 they’ve had to slow down their yard business, and they’ve faced other challenges with their sober living clients.

“For Second Chance, that truck has a flatbed so it allows us to move stuff, move beds, move people from house to house, stuff like that, and (lately) we’ve been doing it out of a Subaru, and you can’t move a mattress in a Subaru, so it’s been really difficult for us,” Rachel Tollett, program administrator at Second Chance Sober Living said.

Tollett made it her life’s mission to retrieve the stolen truck. She called police weekly, and at one point, Tollett found the stolen truck and chased the driver down the road.

Little did she know that police recovered the truck in Goodlettsville a month ago, and it had been sitting at Dad’s Towing Service’s tow lot, racking up more than $2,000 in storage fees.

Tollett told News 2 police never called to notify her the truck was located or that the suspect, Daryl Whitfield, had been arrested for the crime Tuesday, Dec. 20. She said it wasn’t until Tuesday, Jan. 17, that she learned officers recovered the truck after calling police asking for an update.

“The police said they left a voicemail, but there was no voicemail, and I have other voicemails from them from previous conversations, so there was none,” Tollett said. “We would have been there to pick it up immediately.”

According to employees, the tow yard owner said they have to pay the more than $2,000 storage fee in order to get their truck back.

Meanwhile, their businesses are suffering without it.

“It’s really crucial to have the flatbed as far as the mowing business and here at Second Chance. We do a lot of moving around,” Colt Alley, case manager for Second Chance said. “I have two guys who work with me, good guys, and a lot of our property was stolen as well as the truck, and we don’t have a lot to begin with.”

Tollett and Alley refuse to pay the storage fee to retrieve their truck. They have retained an attorney to help them get the truck back without having to pay.

Police have not recovered the stolen trailer as far as Tollett and Alley know.

Whitfield remains in the Sumner County Jail and is set to be released in August 2023, according to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

News 2 reached out to Dad’s Towing Service for information, but had not heard back by the time this article was published.