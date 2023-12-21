SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring Hill Police are on the lookout for a Huntsville, Ala. woman and her male getaway driver who came close to running over a Spring Hill undercover officer while leading officers on a dangerous chase across the city.

It happened December 19 around 4:15 pm at Kohl’s where, according to police, an organized retail theft team fled the store with close to $1,500 in stolen merchandise.

According to Spring Hill police, Khadijah Shoulders was caught on surveillance camera allegedly stealing clothes. When she left the store, police said she got into a maroon-colored Kia Forte.

An undercover Spring Hill police officer walked up to the suspect’s car in the parking lot. He identified himself as a cop. When he did, the male driver took off, getting dangerously close to the lawman.

“The officer was very close to the car, a couple of inches to the right or left and his foot could’ve been run over,” said Lt. Mike Foster.

Within moments, multiple officers got behind the suspects. Dashcam video shows a chase that went on for many miles.

There were multiple instances of the Kia driving dangerously—at times even crossing into oncoming traffic.

At one point, officers unsuccessfully attempted to spike the Kia’s tires, but because of traffic conditions and multiple vehicles, the spike didn’t work.

Once on the interstate, with speeds over 100 miles an hour, police terminated the pursuit.

Lt. Foster said it is not unusual for theft rings to come to Spring Hill from many miles away. “We get a lot of regional shoplifting crews who come from out of state or far away in hopes that we won’t be able to identify them. Then they go back to where they live.”

There are now active warrants for Khadijah Shoulders. The male driver is still unknown.

According to Spring Hill police, they use undercover officers in shopping centers at this time of year to try and reduce crime in high-traffic areas.