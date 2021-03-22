The Station Inn’s Earl JT Gray dies at 75

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of legendary bluegrass venue The Station Inn, Earl JT Gray, passed away Saturday at age 75 from a reported pre-existing condition.

The venue announced his death on social media, stating the contributions Gray made to the bluegrass music cannot be overstated.

Gray bought the The Station Inn in 1981 and “established it as a Nashville icon loved by so many throughout the world.”

In 2020, Gray was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and last week, both he and The Station Inn were featured as part of the GRAMMYs broadcast to highlight venues working to stay open during the pandemic.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum released a statement on Gray’s death, which reads:

“JT Gray fostered one of the world’s great musical communities. In his quiet and modest way, he assured that bluegrass musicians had a voice and a home at The Station Inn,” said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. “JT fathered a family bound not by blood but by the love of creation. We at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum are honored that JT allowed us to tell a small part of his story in our exhibit, The Station Inn: Bluegrass Beacon. His legacy is one of kindness, inclusion, and fundamental, unwavering decency.”

A celebration of life will be held for Gray as soon as possible.

The Station Inn will go “dark” Monday in honor of its friend and leader but the venue added JT would want to “keep the music going.”