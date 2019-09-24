The South’s largest Christmas retailer coming to Mt. Juliet

Mt. Juliet, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 continues to track the growth in and around Nashville.

The largest Christmas retailer in the South, The Incredible Christmas Place, have chosen Mt. Juliet for its second location.

On Tuesday, the retailer’s owners, local and state officials, and community members celebrated the store’s groundbreaking.

It’ll span 12,000 square feet of the Sellers Station Development along North Mt. Juliet Road.

The retailer’s original location in Pigeon Forge has brought Christmas cheer to millions of Tennesseans and tourists for the past 30 years.

“I think my mom and all her friends are really going to love it,” said Mt. Juliet resident Kelly VanHoven. “I have never understood the concept of year-round Christmas in Gatlinburg, I don’t doubt the 65-plus that will have a good time with that.”

Barnes said it all began with a dream to spread Christmas cheer.

“We’re just so excited about opening up our new store in Mt. Juliet,” said Barnes. “It’s been a dream of ours for many years to open a second location.”

But key to making this dream come true – location.

Answering the call – Mt. Juliet Road, bringing lots of traffic and customers to follow.

The Pigeon Forge location alone brings in about 1.5 million visitors annually.

“I really believe with the proximity of the airport here in Nashville to Mt. Juliet, we’re going to see the same thing here,” said Barnes.

The traffic to come isn’t all good news.

“I think I’m a little torn, because traffic already, I don’t love it in Mt. Juliet,” said VanHoven.

But VanHoven said investing in her city just makes sense.

“After the Franklin and Brentwood that area, we’re next, and our property values are a lot lower, so it’s pretty logical,” she said.

“Let’s face it – Mt. Juliet’s already really well-known and we just want to do our part to brighten that star on the map a little bit more,” said Barnes.

The owner of the property, the Sellars family, will be building out the store.

It’s set to open in Summer of 2020.