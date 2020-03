NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Salvation Army in Nashville is providing lunch and dinner to those in need Friday.

Meals will be served at the following locations:

McGruder Center – 2013 25th Avenue North, Nashville, TN, 37208

Hermitage Community Center – 3720 James Kay Lane, Hermitage, TN, 37076

East Park Community Center – 600 Woodland Street, Nashville, TN, 37206