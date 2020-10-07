‘The pandemic is far from slowing down’: Vanderbilt doctor weighs in on COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, Governor Bill Lee explained why he believes fear has no place in the response against COVID-19.

“I think we should take COVID-19 very, very seriously,” Lee said. “I think fear is not the right response for what we face in this country. I think concern, seriousness, action, and appropriate steps, but fear is not something that we should use as a strategy to fight COVID-19.”

Dr. William Schaffner is an Infectious Disease Specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He says the best strategy for continuing to combat coronavirus is consistency.

“All of us want to open up economically, socially, and culturally again. But, the medical science says we have to do it very carefully. We can’t do it in a care-free, let alone a care-less manner.

Dr. Schaffner says the pandemic is far from slowing down, despite jurisdictions across Tennessee lifting their mask mandates and loosening crowd restrictions for public venues.

“Now, if you get outside of Nashville, the virus is still spreading in an inhibited fashion,” Dr. Schaffner explained. “The COVID virus is not going to poof and disappear. It will be here for months. And I predict, even after the vaccine comes along, we’ll have to keep wearing our masks for many, many months.”

Schaffner says CDC guidelines including social distancing and small group settings should continue to be enforced statewide. When it comes to weddings, parties, and other gatherings, Dr. Schaffner advises individuals should celebrate virtually for the foreseeable future.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

(This reflects what the TDH is reporting each day at 2 p.m. CST )

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE