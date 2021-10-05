The Pancake Pantry coming to Downtown Nashville soon

Pancake Pantry opening for dinner for the first time in 60 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s not uncommon to see tourists and residents eager to dine at the famous Pancake Pantry lined up out the door in Nashville’s Hillsboro Village. Soon, that line may be forming outside a second location.

The Pancake Pantry announced it will be offering its scrumptious fare at Third and Molloy in the Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville, which was newly opened.

Chip Bradley, the Managing Partner of The Pancake Pantry said in a news release, “We are so excited to bring this Nashville tradition to the heart of the city and offer even greater access to our world-famous scratch-made pancakes for locals and visitors.”

The expansion also marks the iconic restaurant’s 60th anniversary. The Pancake Pantry first opened its doors in 1961, founded by Robert Baldwin. The business is now in the hands of Dee Northcutt.

Michael Hayes, co-owner of Hyatt Centric Downtown Nashville said in a news release, “When I think about breakfast with family and friends and showing off the best of Nashville, I think about The Pancake Pantry.” He continued, “And apparently, others do too as there is always a line out the door!”

Customers can expect a different ordering style at the new location. They will make their choices at a counter, then be seated. It will open daily from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Pancake Pantry second location rendering of service bar.

The Pancake Pantry second location renderings

The Pancake Pantry second location rendering of back dining area.

It’s expected to open next month! They are currently hiring employees. If you’re interested in applying follow this link and click on the “connect” tab.