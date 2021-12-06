‘The Lord was watching out’: Church, businesses and dozens of homes damaged in Tullahoma storm

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — An EF-1 tornado with winds of 86 miles per hour touched down in Moore County near Tullahoma Monday morning.

The Coffee County Emergency Management director tells News 2 he believes the tornado then came through Coffee County ending near old Manchester Highway, damaging around 3 dozen homes in its path.

The roof was ripped off of Christian Lighthouse Church, leaving sheets of metal twisted and mangled in the parking lot and hanging on electric wires.

Neighbors alerted Pastor Bobby Watkins to the damage left behind at his small congregation Monday morning around 8 o’clock.

“It’s a metal roof, but praise God there’s another roof underneath it, a shingle roof and so that helped save some of the inside structure itself’ Pastor Watkins told News 2.

Volunteers worked on the church throughout the day, tacking a tarp over the damaged roof.

Pastor Watkins told News 2 that the pastor from Mt. Zion Baptist Church offered his congregation a temporary home as they rebuild.

In the heart of Tullahoma, across from Lowe’s, mini barns, metal carports and gazebos were blown around and piled on top of each other. The family-owned business, “Watson Barn Rental,” suffering tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

“I got the report from someone here that something came through and blew all the barns around. We got a lot of it cleaned up already. There were almost a dozen buildings in the front here that got all piled on top of each other. One of the carports went from over there all the way over to the gas station,” pointed General Manager Timothy Rudolph.

Signs to neighboring businesses were also destroyed along the main highway, while neighbors on Ledford Mill Road dealt with uprooted trees, downed power lines and roof damage.

“We’ve been down some rough roads before and we are going to get through this, we are going to get through this,” said Pastor Watkins.

In a small community like Coffee County, many are leaning on prayer as they rebuild while counting their blessings.

“Hopefully everybody else that this storm affected is safe, and I’m thankful the Lord was watching out for us, and hey, we are all here we are all in good shape,” Rudolph shrugged.

The OEM director said they ran two calls from people hit by debris Monday morning, but both refused transport. He said, fortunately, there were no serious injuries.